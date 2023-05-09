Home

World Cup 2023 Schedule: Pakistan May Refuse to Play at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad After Asia Cup 2023 Debacle – Check DEETS

World Cup 2023 Schedule: The biggest cricket stadium in the world, Ahmedabad is expected to host the India vs Pakistan game and the World Cup final.

World Cup 2023 Schedule: More trouble for ICC, Pakistan refuses to play at Narendra Modi Stadium as PCB hit back after Asia Cup debacle – Check out @ Twitter

Ahmedabad: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is all set to refuse to come and play the World Cup 2023 match at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad after the Asia Cup 2023 debacle. The Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad is one of the venues shortlisted for the big game. A report in the Indian Express stated that the Asia Cup 2023 will be moved to Sri Lanka as India does not want to travel to Pakistan due to diplomatic reasons.

“Pakistan may not agree to play against India at Narendra Modi Stadium due to certain reasons,” a source told GeoTV.

The Men in Green may end up playing most of its games in Bengaluru and Chennai for security reasons. Eden Gardens in Kolkata is another potential location for the mega clash.

Earlier, PCB chief Najam Sethi had said that if India doesn’t come to Pakistan for the Asia Cup, the chances of Pakistan playing the ODI World Cup in India will be very low.

“In case of India’s refusal to travel to Pakistan to compete in the Asia Cup, chances are there that the Pakistan government would not allow the Men in Green to cross the borders for their World Cup participation. In that case, cricket will be the ultimate sufferer,” Sethi said.

“There should be a middle way to solve problems that surely threaten the smooth hosting of ICC and ACC events. In case of India’s refusal to travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup, the government will not allow us to travel to India to figure in the World Cup matches,” he added. Meanwhile, there are reports that Pakistan will travel to India for the ODI World Cup only if BCCI assures that the side will travel to Pakistan for the 2025 Champions Trophy.

