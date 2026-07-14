World Cup 2027 hopefuls Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli flop in ODI series opener against England – Watch

It was Virat Kohli's first appearance for India since January 18, 2026 at Indore where he scored 124 and it was always going to be difficult for him to get going right away after a 6-month break but the same can't be said about Rohit

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Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli during the 1st ODI against England on July 14, 2026 at Edgbaston. (Credits: IANS)

Veteran Indian batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who are possibly making their last appearance on English soil, had a tough start to the 3-match ODI series against England as the duo failed to get going and got out cheaply in the 1st one-day at Edgbaston. This is certainly not an encouraging news, not only for both the batters but also for the Indian team management.

India’s road to the ICC Cricket World Cup 2027 in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia starts with this series in England. Getting adapted to foreign conditions is the side’s top priority if they are to end their wait for the coveted ODI World title. For that to happen, both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will be key cogs.

Interestingly, the two veterans were the highest run-scorers of the last two World Cup editions respectively. While Rohit had scored 648 runs under Kohli’s captaincy in 2019, Virat had amassed 765 runs under Rohit’s leadership in 2023 on home soil. However, those individual brilliances could not help India lift its 3rd one-day title.

The Men in Blue were eliminated by New Zealand in the 2019 semi-final, whereas Australia silenced the Indians in 2023 finale at Ahmedabad. Virat Kohli still has an ODI World Cup to his name but Rohit Sharma has never been able to do it and that’s why, as they enter the final chapter of their illustrious careers, the quadrennial event will be of utmost importance.

Rohit gone for 11, Virat falls for 5 runs

Opening the chase, Rohit Sharma fell for just 11 to a smart piece of bowling from Sam Curran. While trying to break the shackles early, the Indian opener charged aggressively down the pitch but he failed to get onto the pitch of the delivery, slicing a cross-seam ball high into the Birmingham sky. Harry Brook tracked the ball well from mid-off, settling underneath it to complete a comfortable catch.

Only rohit sharma can stop rohit sharma to play 2027 world cup 😭 pic.twitter.com/KCQLUS0O6p — Shashank (@Shashankmsdian) July 14, 2026

The silence in the Indian camp deepened just moments later when Virat Kohli was dismissed for 5 in his milestone 300th ODI innings. Kohli was completely undone by the raw pace and seam movement of Jofra Archer.

The 37-year-old sat deep in his crease as he played down the wrong line to a sharp, incoming delivery that struck him right on the pads. The umpire had no hesitation in raising his finger, leaving India reeling early in the contest.

It was Virat Kohli’s first appearance for India since January 18, 2026 at Indore where he scored 124 and it was always going to be difficult for him to get going right away after a 6-month break. However, for Rohit Sharma, it was another opportunity wasted.

He had impressed in India’s previous ODI series against Afghanistan, scoring 16, 48 and 79 but as per reports, if he is unable to put up substantial performances against England, then the Board of Control for Cricket in India is likely to shut the door on his face.

Rohit could be dropped for Yashasvi Jaiswal as the BCCI is keen on giving the latter a run in the ODIs but that depends on how the former India captain performs.