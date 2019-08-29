The England cricket team on Thursday received the customised WWE Championship belt which was promised to them following their maiden World Cup victory at Lord’s on July 14.

The official Twitter handle of England Cricket shared the images where various team members, including Jofra Archer, Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root got themselves clicked with the championship belt.

After England’s dramatic World Cup win, WWE superstar Triple H had announced that the Three Lions would be presented with a custom made WWE Championship belt.

“An incredible tournament, an awe-inspiring final, and a team of worthy champions. Congratulations to England Cricket for winning the ICC Men’s World Cup 2019! This custom WWE Championship is yours,” Triple H had said in his tweet.

England and New Zealand played out what has been called the greatest World Cup final ever at Lord’s. England batted second and tied the game in the stipulated 50 overs. The Super Over that came after also ended in a tie and England were declared winners on the basis of their superior tally of boundaries scored in the match.

The England cricket team is currently participating in the five-match Ashes series against Australia which is currently tied at 1-1. The two teams will now lock horns in the fourth Test beginning September 4 at Old Trafford.