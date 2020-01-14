Since winning a bronze medal at 2018 World Championship, life hasn’t been easy for boxer Simranjit Kaur, who is struggling financially after her father’s death. Simranjit is seeking employment to ensure that her family of five – two younger brothers, elder sister and mother – is taken care of.

Simran’s father, who used to work at a grocery store for a meager salary of Rs 4000 passed away in July 2018 due to a heart attack and ever since, the family is surviving from the money Simranjit gets by participating in various tournaments. Simranjit believes being part of the Punjab government a permanent source of income but the 25-year-old is yet to received a word in reply.

“I have given my application to the Punjab government, but I am yet to get a response,” Simranjit told Times of India. “Last year, Punjab Police had advertised for some posts but they were mostly for the rank of a constable. I hope the government at least gives me a sub-inspector level job.”

Unfortunately, Simranjit’s plea continues to fall on deaf ears as no one – including her own state government – which has led her to pursue graduation in BA (currently in second year), hoping for other avenues to open. Simranjit recently won the 60kg trial against veteran boxer Sarita Devi and bagged the right to represent India at the Olympic qualifiers in February, but has yet to land a job.

“I am the sole breadwinner of the family. My two younger brothers are still studying. My elder sister is employed with the BSF (Border Security Force), but she is married and lives with her husband. The responsibility of the family thus is entirely mine. I want to get a job with the Punjab government but now I am open to a job anywhere else – within the state or outside it,” adds Simranjit.”