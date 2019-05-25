One of the biggest cricketing festival on the planet is all set to roll and enthrall its fans in the official ‘Home of Cricket’ – England. With players, teams and fans ready to witness a joyful ride in sports’ biggest stage, the World Cup organisers are having a hard time ahead of the event. The organisers are planning to draft in extra call-handlers for their helpline centre after it became inundated by fans who had not yet received their tickets.

The fans have complained that the helpline remains permanently busy. Furious with the glitch, one of the ticket-holders said she had been put on hold by the agent for 40 minutes. One of the World Cup organisers has confirmed to Dailymail.co.uk that the issue will be resolved on time as they had ‘increased the service levels [on the helpline] to help answer any questions people have’.

The World Cup organisers have also reassured their fans that they will be able to collect replacement tickets from the box offices of all 11 venues if they have not been successfully delivered.

Many supporters with tickets for this weekend’s warm-up matches also said they were unable to log in to the website to download their tickets due to more tickets going on sale Friday afternoon. Meanwhile, the Twitter accounts for both Ticketmaster and DHL were responding to fans with issues.

One supporter wrote on social media: ‘Hey @cricketworldcup, where’s my tickets? You’ve had a year to get them to me and still no message saying they’re coming. I leave for England in a few days from Canada after four years of planning – would really like not to have to queue at the grounds.’

A statement from CWC said: ‘CWC19 is collaborating with Ticketmaster as its ticketing partner to ensure that all fans are able to have a contact centre should they have queries about their tickets. With over 800k tickets having been sold for CWC19 and fans travelling from across the world Ticketmaster constantly adjusts their service levels to adjust and deliver a consistent service.”

‘As the tournament approaches, and tickets are dispatched, the level of customer queries increases, as seen across all major events.

‘The staffing is being adjusted to ensure that fans can contact the Ticketmaster service centre 7 days a week, including the Bank holiday Monday 27th May.’