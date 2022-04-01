World Cup Qualifiers 2022: In the latest match between Argentina and Ecuador, a pitch invader forcibly grabbed 7 time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi by the neck in a bid to click a selfie with him. Lionel Messi can be seen visibly upset during the engagement. The two countries were playing the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifier at the Estadio Monumental Banco Pichincha.Also Read - FIFA World Cup 2022 Draw Live Streaming in India: Qualified Teams, Rules and Regulations, Online and TV Telecast on Voot, History TV18 HD 9:30 PM IST

The fan later posted the image on his personal Instagram account calling Messi the 'best player of all time'. He wrote, "You only live once and once is enough for me because I met the greatest player of all time. Mi querido @leomessi, thank you for all the happy moments you have given me throughout the years with your beautiful football. I love you and this game. #Messi,."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @jossuegarzon

Also Read - Barcelona Star Pedri Rubbishes Comparisons With Lionel Messi, Says It's Crazy

The fan was seen wearing the T-shirt of Ecuador. He was soon taken off the ground by security. The match was the last qualifying match for Argentina. It has already qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2022 along with Brazil, Uruguay, Peru and Ecuador.

World Cup Qualifiers Table: South America

Brazil topped the table with 14 wins and 3 draws.

Argentina stood second with 11 wins and 6 draws.

Uruguay stood third with 8 wins and 4 draws.

A similar incident had happened with Egyptian forward, Mohamed Salah in a match against Senegal recently.