World Cup Winner Mesut Ozil Retires From Professional Football

New Delhi: Former Germany international midfielder and Real Madrid, Arsenal superstar Mesut Ozil has decided to call it a day on Wednesday after a wonderful career spanning 17 years.

“After thoughtful consideration, I’m announcing my immediate retirement from professional football,” the attacking midfielder said.

“I’ve had the privilege to be an international footballer for almost 17 years now and I feel incredibly thankful for the opportunity”.

“But in recent weeks and months, having also suffered some injuries, it’s become more and more clear that it’s time to leave the big stage of football”, he added in his retirement note.

🇩🇪🤩 Mesut Ozil at his best made football look so easy Thank you for the memories ❤️ @M10 | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/ejsomPmt1y — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) March 22, 2023

Ozil played a total of 696 games for club and country in these 17 years and scored 121 goals and 193 assists. He won the World Cup with Germany back in 2014 and won a total of 10 trophies in his professional career.

Mesut Ozil retires midway through the football season, aged 34, as he admits ‘it’s time to leave the big stage’ following struggles in Turkey Ozil is best known for his seven-year stint at Arsenal where he was adored by supporters pic.twitter.com/taLnjK0vm6 — Lilian Chan (@bestgug) March 22, 2023

The 34-year old last played for Istanbul Basaksehir in the Turkish Super Lig.

