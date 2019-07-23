England skipper Eoin Morgan won hearts again with his humble gesture! After winning the World Cup and creating history, Morgan was on top of the world but that did not make him arrogant or pompous. Fans got to see the humble side of the English skipper when he played the game with an Afghan family in a backyard. Apparently, he was returning home after dinner when he was asked to play and he obliged. It is quite strange to even think of it. After the game of cricket, he took to Twitter to give a glimpse to his fans of what happened. He posted a picture of himself with the family and that seems to have won hearts. “On the walk home from dinner this evening I was asked to play a game with this lovely Afghan family,” read his post.

On the walk home from dinner this evening I was asked to play a game with this lovely Afghan family.. #ThePowerofsport pic.twitter.com/GKqy7OGgib — Eoin Morgan (@Eoin16) July 22, 2019

Here is how Rashid Khan reacted to it.

Legend 🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻 — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) July 22, 2019

And here is how the others reacted:

Earlier in the year, Rashid Khan conceded most runs by a bowler in World Cup history against England when Morgan took a liking to him. While Rashid will not be having good memories about the match, still he reacted in the most lovable way to Morgan’s kind act.