Muscat: World Giants will look to get on board when they take on India Maharajas in match 3 of the Legends League Cricket. The match will be played at Al Amerat Cricket Ground and will start at 8:00 PM IST. It has been a fascinating start to the Legends League Cricket. We have seen two high scoring games. In the first game, India Maharajas chased a total of 176 with ease, while Asia Giants chased 206 in the second game. The wicket seems to be a belter and thus, chasing has been easy here. More so, the batters from both teams are in form. For India, Yusuf Pathan was remarkable with the bat in the first game and will be the player to watch out for. Meanwhile, World Giants have Kevin Pietersen, Phil Mustard, Kevin O Brien, Corey Anderson, Owais Shah, who looked good last game. Here are the details of when and where to watch World Giants vs India Maharajas Live match on online and on TV.Also Read - WOG vs INM Dream11 Team Prediction Legends Cricket T20: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing XIs Match Between World Giants vs India Maharajas at Al Amerat Cricket Ground at 8:00 PM IST January 22

When is the World Giants vs India Maharajas Legends League Cricket match ?

The World Giants vs India Maharajas Legends League Cricket match match will take place on Saturday, January 22 in India. Also Read - Bangladesh Premier League 2022 Live Streaming: Schedule, Squads, Timings And All You Need to Know

What is the timing of the World Giants vs India Maharajas Legends League Cricket match ?

The World Giants vs India Maharajas Legends League Cricket match will start at 8:00 PM IST. Also Read - Legends League Cricket 2022 LIVE Streaming: Squads, Schedule, Timings And All You Need to Know

Where is the World Giants vs India Maharajas Legends League Cricket match being played?

The World Giants vs India Maharajas Legends League Cricket match will be played at Al Ameerat Cricket Ground.

Which TV channel will broadcast the World Giants vs India Maharajas Legends League Cricket match ?

The World Giants vs India Maharajas Legends League Cricket match will be telecasted live on Sony Network.

Where can you live stream the World Giants vs India Maharajas Legends League Cricket match ?

The World Giants vs India Maharajas Legends League Cricket match live streaming will be available on SonyLIV app.

Predicted line-ups

World Giants: Kevin Pietersen, Brad Haddin (wk), Owais Shah, Corey Anderson, Albie Morkel, Kevin O Brien, Daren Sammy (c), Morne Morkel, Imran Tahir, Monty Panesar, Ryan Jay Sidebottom.

India Maharajas: Naman Ojha (wk), S Badrinath, Hemang Badani, Venugopal Rao, Mohammad Kaif (c), Yusuf Pathan, Stuart Binny, Irfan Pathan, Pragyan Ojha, Manpreet Gony, Munaf Patel.