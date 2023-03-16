Home

World Index Claims Adam Gilchrist is Richest Cricketer, His EPIC Reply Leaves Netizens in Splits

The report says that Gilly is ahead of the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni by some miles.

World Index Claims Adam Gilchrist is Richest Cricketer, His EPIC Reply Leaves Netizens in Splits. (Image: IANS)

New Delhi: Former Australian cricketer and legend Adam Gilchrist has hit back with an epic reply on Twitter, when a Twitter handle by the name of ‘World Index’ came up with a report, where it claimed that the cricketing great is currently the richest cricketer in the world.

Gilchrist came up with a savage reply, which left the netizens in complete splits. The 51-year old told that it is a case of mistaken identity as it could be his namesake, who founded F45 and if he has ever played cricket then it’s completely true.

”A case of mistaken identity here folks. Unless of course my namesake who founded F45 played cricket, in which case it’s completely accurate”, Gilchrist wrote on Twitter.

A case of mistaken identity here folks. Unless of course my namesake who founded F45 played cricket, in which case it’s completely accurate 😂 #doyourresearch #fakenews #yasafesachin https://t.co/fZi1AotQjq — Adam Gilchrist (@gilly381) March 15, 2023

The report says that Gilly is ahead of the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni by some miles. In his comment, he put a hilarious hashtag #yasafesachin, referring to the great Sachin Tendulkar, who is supposed to be the current richest cricketer in the world.

