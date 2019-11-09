India’s Javelin throwers – Sandeep Chaudhary and Sumit Antil created world records on way to their gold and silver medals respectively in the F44 and F64 event of the World Para Athletics Championships in Doha on Friday. Courtesy their record-shattering throws, the Indian duo also secured quota in the next year’s Tokyo Paralympics. It was a rare proud moment for the country as 1-2 position were sealed by the talented Indian athletes.

Sandeep hurled the javelin to a distance of 66.18m to better his own world record of 65.80m in the F44 category. While Sumit sent the spear to a distance of 62.88m to clinch the silver. He also bettered his own F64 world record of 60.45m.

WATCH Sandeep’s magnificent throw:

What a throw from 🇮🇳’s Sandeep Sandeep – setting a new WORLD RECORD in the men’s javelin F64, throwing a monster 66.18m! Brought to you by @BP_plc#Dubai2019 #ParaAthletics pic.twitter.com/mVPiim0sOV — Para Athletics (@ParaAthletics) November 8, 2019



The F44 and F64 were clubbed into one combined event in this World Championships. The world records are, however, counted according to the classification of the athletes. India has sent a 23-member team to the Dubai 2019 World Para Athletics Championships, where Tokyo 2020 Paralympics qualification slots are up for grabs.

Roman Novak of Ukraine, a F44 athlete, took the bronze with a best throw of 57.36m.

The F44 category athletes have leg amputations or reduced function in one or both legs, and they compete without a prosthesis.

Sandeep Chaudhary and Sumit set new world records in Men’s Javelin F64 (42-44, 61-64) at the Para World Championships. Sandeep won gold with a throw of 66.18m (F44) while Sumit won silver with a throw of 62.88m (F64). @KirenRijiju congratulates them both on this achivement. — Kiren Rijiju Office (@RijijuOffice) November 8, 2019

The F64 category athletes have limb deficiency and leg length difference, and they compete with the prosthesis.

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju also congratulated the Javelin throwers for showcasing their talent in the prestigious world’s event in Doha.