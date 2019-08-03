India vs West Indies 1st T20I Florida: Putting aside all the speculations of an alleged rift, India skipper Virat Kohli and his deputy Rohit Sharma are all set to battle it on the field to prove their supremacy in white-ball cricket. The two stalwarts of limited-overs format, Kohli and Rohit will look to acquire the sole rights of holding a big T20I record in the upcoming three-match T20I series between India and West Indies, beginning on Saturday in Florida.

After the World Cup gloom, both Kohli and Rohit will start afresh and embark on a new journey to take Men in Blue to newer heights in the shorter format. The duo has numerous records registered against their name but will look to get the better of each other when India take to the field against Windies. Both Kohli and Rohit currently hold the joint record of hitting most half-centuries in the T20 internationals However, it must be noted Kohli has played just 62 innings as compared to Rohit’s 86.

Most fifties in T20Is:

20: Virat Kohli/ Rohit Sharma (IND)

16: Martin Guptill (NZ)

15: Chris Gayle (WI)/ Brendon McCullum (NZ)

14: Tillakaratne Dilshan (SL)

13: Mohammad Shahzad (AFG)

With 20 fifties each, Kohli and Rohit take the joint top spot while New Zealand opener Martin Guptill stands at a distant third with 16 half-centuries to his name. No other Indian comes even close to challenging Kohli and Rohit’s joint record as Shikhar Dhawan finds himself way down the list with 9 fifties.

Rohit is at present at the top of the list of run-getters in the T20I format with 2331 runs from 94 games. On the other hand, Kohli stands third in the list with 2263 runs from 67 matches. 58 runs more and the India skipper can overtake Rohit to become the holder of the record for most runs in the format.

The series will serve as a great opportunity for the likes of Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer and Khaleel Ahmed, who missed out on a chance to play in the 50-over World Cup in UK.

All these three players performed well for India ‘A’ in the Caribbean Islands and would want to continue with their form and impress the captain as well as the selectors for the future.

The series could also see Rahul Chahar and Navdeep Saini make their international debuts as many senior bowlers have been rested. The only experienced campaigner in the pace bowling line-up is Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

In the batting department, Rohit is almost certain to be joined by his regular partner Shikhar Dhawan who got injured in England. KL Rahul will most likely be batting after Kohli if the team management doesn’t wish to give Iyer ago. This should be followed by promising wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant. There will be no M.S. Dhoni and that means Pant will have to shoulder added responsibility.