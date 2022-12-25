World Test Championship (WTC) 2021-23 Points Table Updated: KL Rahul-Led India in Second Spot After Whitewashing Bangladesh

WTC Updated Points Table

Mirpur: So, it went down to the wire and India emerged on the top against Bangladesh in the second Test by three wickets at Mirpur. It was Shreyas Iyer and Ravichandran Ashwin who stepped it up and soaked in the pressure to take India over the line. Following the win, India whitewashed Bangladesh 2-0 and strengthened their position in the current World Test Championship cycle, and kept their hopes of making the final alive. India is now in the second spot in the WTC points table after 13 matches. India has 87 points and a win percentage of 55.77.

Australia is still at the top of the points table with 120 points. The Australian team will now come to India for a four-match Test series and that could decide who makes the final.

Earlier, India were needing 100 runs with six wickets in hand. But Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz took three wickets in the first hour to leave India in spot of bother at 74/7. The wicket-taking balls from Bangladesh were on straighter deliveries at a pitch which was offering huge assistance to spinners, making life difficult for India.

But Ashwin and Iyer, India’s last-recognised batting pair, defended solidly and then brought out a flurry of boundaries at the end to take the visitors over the line and secure a 2-0 series sweep in a cracking Test match. While Ashwin was unbeaten on 42, Iyer was 29 not out.

Brief Scores: Bangladesh 227 in 73.5 overs and 231 in 70.2 overs lost to India 314 in 86.3 overs and 145/7 in 47 overs (Ravichandran Ashwin 42 not out, Axar Patel 34; Mehidy Hasan Miraz 5/63, Shakib Al Hasan 2/50) by three wickets