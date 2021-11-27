Houston: Ace Indian paddler Manika Batra reached the women’s and mixed doubles quarter-finals at the World Table Tennis Championships Finals 2021, here. Batra and her mixed doubles partner G Sathiyan came from two games behind to beat China’s Wang Manyu and USA’s Kanak Jha 3-2 (15-17, 10-12, 12-10, 11-6, 11-7) in an exciting Round of 16 encounter on Friday.Also Read - World TT Championships: Sathiyan Gnanasekaran-Manika Batra, Sharath Kamal-Archana Kamath move to round of 16 in mixed doubles

They will now face Japan’s Hina Hayata and Tomokazu Harimoto, the world No 20 mixed doubles pair, in the last eight. Also Read - Achanta Sharath Kamal, Manika Batra to Lead Indian Challenge at World TT Championships

Meanwhile, in the women’s doubles, Manika and Archana Kamath outclassed Hungary’s Dora Madarasz and Georgina Pota 3-1 (11-4, 11-9, 6-11, 11-7) to set up a quarter-final clash against Sarah de Nuette and Xia Lian Ni of Luxembourg. Also Read - Committee to Probe Manika Batra's Allegation Against Coach

However, the other Indian mixed doubles pair of Sharath Kamal and Archana Kamath went down in the round of 16, losing to French pair Emmanuel Lebesson and Yuan Jia Nan 0-3 (4-11, 8-11, 5-11).