Manju Rani and Jamuna Boro on Thursday assured India of their second and third medals at the World Boxing Championships, after MC Mary Kom had secured India its first medal in the morning.

Rani stunned top seed Kim Hyang Mi of North Korea to make it to the semi-finals in 48kg division.Sixth-seeded Rani, playing her first World Championships, defeated Kim by a 4-1 verdict in their last-eight match. Kim had won bronze in the 2018 edition of the world championships that was held in New Delhi. The judges’ points at the end of the quarter-final bout stood 29-28, 30-27, 29-28, 28-29, 29-28 in Manju’s favour.

Manju awaits the winner of the other quarterfinal between Bulgaria’s Sevda Asenova and Thailand’s Chuthamat Raksat.

Shortly after, debutant at the Worlds Jamuna Boro entered semis of 51 kg) beating Ursula Gottlob of Germany 4:1.

Earlier in the day, six-time world champion MC Mary Kom assured herself a record-extending eighth world medal by progressing to the semifinals of the ongoing event in Russia. She defeated Ingrit Valencia Victor of Colombia with a unanimous 5:0 verdict in her last-eight match of 51-kg weight category.

However, there was disappointment for Kavita Chahal who lost her quarterfinal bout to Belarus’ Katsiaryna Kavaleva 1:4 in the +81 kg weight category.