New Delhi: Wrestler Sarita Mor on Thursday clinched a bronze medal in the World Wrestling Championships and etched her name in history books. Sarita defeated Sweden’s Sara Lindborg 8-2 to clinch the bronze medal in the women’s 59kg. She has now became the second Indian woman to win a medal in the 2021 Championships.Also Read - Rupinder Pal Singh, Tokyo Olympics Bronze Medalist, Retires From International Hockey

Also, Sarita became the sixth Indian Woman bronze medalist and seventh medalist at the World Championships overall. Also Read - Vinesh Phogat Crashes Out, Sangeeta Phogat Through; Juniors Day Out at Senior World Championship Trials

Before Sarita’s achievement, Anshu Malik scripted history as she became the first Indian woman to win a silver medal in the World Wrestling Championships. Anshu Malik lost her 57kg final to 2016 Olympic champion Helen Lousie Marouli in Oslo (Norway). Also Read - Vinesh Phogat Sends Apology to WFI, May Still Not be Allowed to Compete at World Championships 2021

Coming into the match after becoming India’s first-ever woman finalist at the World Championship, the 19-year old began in an aggressive fashion with positive intent. She led 1-0 at the breather but the bout changed in dramatic fashion in the second. Maroulis got Anshu in her arm grip and pulled her down to complete a take-down move to take a 2-1 lead. She kept Anshu’s right arm under a tight grip and kept twisting to get an ‘exposure’ point, making it 4-1.

Anshu, the reigning Asian Champion, was in terrible pain but the American did not loosen her grip and had Anshu’s back on the mat to win by fall. Anshu needed medical help immediately after the bout as she was almost in tears.

Nevertheless, it was a heroic performance from the Nidani wrestler, who became the only fifth Indian woman to win a worlds medal and so far the best one. Geeta Phogat (2012), Babita Phogat (2012), Pooja Dhanda (2018) and Vinesh Phogat (2019) have won a bronze each.