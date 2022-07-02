New Delhi: Sports Journalism like any forms of journalism has it’s own importance and sports journalists work day in and out beyond their shift timings to brings sports lovers and fans all the latest news and updates across all sporting fields. They play a huge role in promotion of sports as a medium of piece through out the world. There maybe many differences and opinions amongst the people but sports is something, which binds people under one roof irrespective of what they are.Also Read - Jasprit Bumrah Blitz at Edgbaston Reminds Sachin Tendulkar of Yuvraj Singh | VIRAL POST

Cricket legends like Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman and Suresh Raina took to social media to acknowledge the special day of 2nd July for all the sports journalists, who work hard every single day for the entertainment of the fans.

Sports journalists play a big role in promoting sports. They bring athletes and followers of a sport closer to each other.

Best wishes to all of them on #WorldSportsJournalistsDay. — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 2, 2022

‘Happy World Sports Journalists Day to all the journalists out there who form a bridge between the sport and its fans. Keep doing the good work and encouraging sports and sportspersons in the country’, VVS Laxman tweeted.

Happy World Sports Journalists Day to all the journalists out there who form a bridge between the sport and its fans. Keep doing the good work and encouraging sports and sportspersons in the country. #WorldSportsJournalistsDay — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 2, 2022

The first ever World Sports Journalists Day was celebrated way back in 1994 by the International Sports Press Association (AIPS). The day was celebrated to mark the 70th anniversary of the AIPS and since then it is celebrated every year on 2nd July as International Sports Journalists Day.