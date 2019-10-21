Former India international Robin Singh has had a successful coaching career and it was no different when he took up the role as a coach for the Northern Warriors outfit in the Abu Dhabi T10. The team emerged champions in the second season and Robin is eager to defend the title in the third edition of the league which is set to begin on 14 November 2019.

“We have a very well balanced team this time and we are looking forward to defend the title this season. We hope to play some exciting cricket like we did last season and hopefully we have success. Our team management is very supportive and they have been a source of encouragement from last season,” said the 56-year-old.

Robin feels temperament is critical to being successful in the T10 format. “You need great skill to be successful and you also need to fearless. Every player needs to think on his feet to execute their plans. Bowlers also need to have a lot of guts since the game is loaded in favor of the batsman,” added the former Indian cricketer.

As per the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) policy, no India cricketer under its contract is permitted to participate in any foreign leagues. “It would be nice to have more Indian players if they are allowed to play by BCCI,” he said.