New Delhi: Former England captain Michael Vaughan put his weight behind veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin's inclusion in the fourth Test match between India and England which will start from September 2. India suffered a humiliating an innings and 76 runs defeat to the hosts in the third Test match on Saturday.

Virat Kohli and Co were adamant by sticking with the combination of four pacers and a spin all-rounder with Ravindra Jadeja in the first three Tests of the series. The decision worked in their favour at Trent Bridge and Lord's but the visitors struggled in the third Test with only one spinner in their XI.

Vaughan criticized the Indian players' performance in the third Test and claims there were no positives for the visitors from Leeds.

“There were no positives (for India from Headingley Test). Pujara’s runs will make him feel better going into the Oval. They have been very, very poor. They have got experience, they have got huge amount of talent in the dressing room,” Vaughan told BBC’s Test Match Special Podcast.

The former England skipper made a huge claim that the last two Tests which will be played at the Oval and the Old Trafford respectively will be the venues where spin will play a crucial role. Vaughan feels Ashwin should get a chance in the Indian team for the fourth Test.

“Pujara will keep his place. Ashwin has to come in. They can’t have 4 tail-enders. They got away with it at Lord’s, you can’t have four rabbits at 8, 9, 10 and 11. Ashwin has to play, he has got 5 Test match hundreds, he has got 400 Test wickets, he has to come into this Test team.

“In the Indian dressing room, there is a lot of experience. The last two games two really good venues and two venues where you can say spin has played a part historically. I would be staggered if R Ashwin is not on the team sheet on Thursday morning,” he added.

Team India skipper Virat Kohli has also hinted that the visitors might make a change or two in their bowling attack in the upcoming matches.