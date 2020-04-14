Star India shooter Manu Bhaker reckons health takes precedence over everything but that doesn’t mean she isn’t a little disappointed at the cancellation of almost all major sporting events including the Tokyo Olympics scheduled to be held in July-August this year. Also Read - Meghalaya Doctor With no Travel History First in State to Test COVID-19+, Probe on to Nab 'Silent Carrier'

Bhaker says Indian shooters were at their peak and it would have been nice to compete at the Summer Games had the deadly coronavirus not upended the world.

"I was expecting some tournaments to be affected but suddenly everything has been impacted by the pandemic, everything is getting cancelled. I feel both positive and disappointed at the same time. We were at the peak of our performance recently and would have been nice to compete at the Olympics right now," Bhaker told India Today.

“But then, health is more important than anything. But when we practice with the team, there is always that competitive spirit, because we can see people doing better than us. So that”s lacking,” she added.

The 18-year-old pistol shooter is practising daily despite the challenges of training indoors. “I am trying to practice daily because I have a range inside the house itself and I try to take complete of the facility. But there are some issues some days. Like I have a manual machine and it breaks every other day. Also, there are a lot of monkeys here and because the range is open from the backside, they also hamper my practice,” she said.

The forced break doesn’t mean the shooting prodigy is going to slack off. She has her day planned out that includes studying early in the morning followed by at least four hours of training.

“I study between 6 am-8 am in the morning and then I get ready. I watch Ramayan from 9 am and also have my breakfast at that time. On an average I train for over 4 hours and in evening I do some physical exercises at the terrace. So, I try to do all the exercises for building strength. Also, I have my college classes online,” she said.