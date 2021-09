London: England pacer Chris Woakes, who plays for the Delhi Capitals in the IPL pulled out of the second leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) stating that he would have loved to be a part of the cash-rich league but with the T20 World Cup and Ashes scheduled back to back in the year right after the IPL, it would be too much cricket in a short span of time.Also Read - I Am Unapologetic and Everyone Understood How I Want Our Team to Play: KKR Coach Brendon McCullum

Jonny Bairstow (Sunrisers Hyderabad) and Dawid Malan (Punjab Kings) had also pulled out of the second leg of the IPL starting September 19 in the UAE. Also Read - Virat Kohli Has Got Better And Better: Ex-India Coach Gary Kirsten Ahead of IPL Second Leg

“My inclusion in the World Cup squad, I didn’t know was going to happen especially a couple of months ago. The IPL has been rescheduled and thrown on to the end of our summer,” Woakes was quoted as saying by ‘The Guardian’. Also Read - Virat Kohli-Led RCB to Wear Blue Jersey vs KKR in IPL Second Leg Opener to Pay Tribute to COVID-19 Frontline Workers

“With the World Cup and the Ashes, it would have been too much in a short space of time. I would have loved to have been part of the IPL but something has to give,” Woakes, who will play for Warwickshire this week, said.

Woakes said the T20 World Cup, set to begin in the UAE and Oman after the conclusion of the IPL, and the Ashes series assume significance which is no less than England’s summer of 2019.

A World Cup and an Ashes tour, it’s almost as big a winter as our summer was in 2019. It’s a shame with what’s going on Covid-wise that it’s not going to be as normal as everyone would like. But, from a cricket perspective, it’s very exciting.

Woakes has shown keen interest in travelling to Australia for the Ashes when a lot of British players are unsure of going Down Under due to expected stringent restrictions.

It is expected that Australia will not allow players with their families on the Tour.

(With PTI Inputs)