Mohun Bagan coach Kibu Vicuna, who had to leave India and go back to Spain midway through the I-League on Tuesday due to the coronavirus lockdown wants to return to Kolkata to celebrate the triumph with the players after the pandemic is over.

Vicuna, who was stranded in Kolkata, had to take a car to Delhi from where he boarded a special flight in the wee hours as they flew out from New Delhi to Madrid, with a two-day stopover in Amsterdam.

"When normalcy returns, I would love to come back and celebrate with all the players, fans, club officials, and members. None of us ever really got the opportunity to say our goodbyes properly. It was all over the phone. I am a person who likes to do this kind of thing face-to-face," Vicuna was quoted as saying by All India Football Federation's official website, the-aiff.com.

With four rounds to go, the league was called off due to the lockdown, and Mohun Bagan were declared the winners.

Calling it an ”unbelievable” season, he thanked the fans for all their support throughout the season and said it felt like he had left his heart in Kolkata.

“I would like to thank all the fans of Mohun Bagan. We got so much love throughout the season, it”s absolutely unbelievable. I feel like I am leaving a piece of my heart back in Kolkata,” said Vicuna.

He has recently been brought onboard by Indian Super League franchise Kerala Blasters.

“I’m really excited to join Kerala Blasters. I’m thankful to the club management who have shown the faith in me and have given me the opportunity,” he said.