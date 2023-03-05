Home

Sports

WPL 2023: Alyssa Healy Heaps High Praise For Grace Harris, Kiran Nagvire After UP Warriorz’s Thrilling Win

WPL 2023: Alyssa Healy Heaps High Praise For Grace Harris, Kiran Nagvire After UP Warriorz’s Thrilling Win

Kiran Nagvire and Grace Harris scored sensational half-centuries as UP Warriorz win a final-over thriller against Gujarat Giants in WPL.

Grace Harris celebrates after UP Warriorz's win over Gujarat Giants. (Image: WPL?Twitter)

WPL 2023 News: Alyssa Healy heaped high praise of Grace Harris and Kiran Nagvire after UP Warriorz pulled off a dramatic final-over win over Gujarat Giants in Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 on Sunday. It was Giants’ second loss in as many matches in the tournament.

Chasing Gujarat Giants’ 169/6, Kim Garth had UP Warriorz go down the barrel with a five-wicket haul but Harris remained calm under pressure to slam a 26-ball 59 not out to seal the thrilling chase off the penultimate delivery.

You may like to read

She found a formidable ally in Sophie Ecclestone as the duo turned it around with an unbroken 70-run stand that came off just 25 balls.

The Irish-Australian recruit, Garth, who replaced star West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin, blew away the UP top-order en route her 5/36, the second fifer in the WPL — both coming on the same day.

“Full credit to Grace and our lower-order in particular. Grace is Grace. That’s the only way to describe it. She’s got the ability to strike the ball like she did,” Healy said after the game. The Australian vice-captain also spoke highly of Nagvire.

“Kiran was sensational. If we lost an early wicket, we were going to send her in for a whack. She was great tonight,” said Healy about Nagvire, whose 43-ball 53 kept UP Warriorz in the game in the middle overs.

Harris admitted she started off slowly but also said she knew what she wanted to do. “I started poorly. You need to get the conditions to know how to play. Was thankful that Sophie motored along. Great feeling to finish the game off.

“Have trained a lot. Love batting with a bit of freedom. Healy, the coach supports any decision,” added Harris, thanking the management. UP Warriorz next play Delhi Capitals on Tuesday.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.