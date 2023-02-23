Top Recommended Stories

He urged people to go for watching different skills and approaches towards the game instead of comparing the Women's IPL and Men's IPL.

Published: February 23, 2023 3:14 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Aviral Shukla

Don't Expect To See What You get To See In Men's IPL, Urges Harsha Bhogle (Image : Facebook)

New Delhi: Former Indian commentator and renowned cricket expert Harsha Bhogle recently opened up on the Women’s Premier League (WPL).

In a recently tweeted video, Harsha shared what exactly he feels about the WPL and what the spectators should expect from the inaugural season of the Women’s Premier league. Harsha thinks that the commencement of WPL is 2-3 years late.

Still, as the auction has delivered some exceptional results, it has generated a lot of excitement among the spectators, particularly the women cricketers.

“Do not Expect to see what you see in the Men’s IPL in the Women’s IPL because it is a different game. The bat and ball contests will be the same; the approach will differ.” said Harsha in a recently shared video.

Watch different skills, and watch how various inventive shots are played. The bat and ball contest will be there but do not search for the things that are not there,” he added.

The Women’s Premier League’s inaugural season is set to begin on March 4, with Gujrat Giants locking horns against Mumbai Indians in the very first fixture, which is to be played at Dr. DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai.

A total of 5 teams will be battling to become the first-ever champions of the Women’s IPL. In a recent development, it is announced by Jay Shah (secretary of BCCI)  that the TATA group will be the official sponsor of the WPL.

