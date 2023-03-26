Home

Sports

WPL 2023 Final: Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma In Attendance To Support Harmanpreet Kaur And Co

WPL 2023 Final: Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma In Attendance To Support Harmanpreet Kaur And Co

Jasprit Bumrah is out of action since last september due to a back injury and is doubtful for IPL 2023. Bumrah plays for Mumbai Indians.

Jasprit Bumrah plays for Mumbai Indians in IPL. (Image: )

New Delhi: Injured India pacer Jasprit Bumrah and India captain Rohit Sharma were among the Mumbai Indians stars who were present at the Brabourne Stadium on Sunday to cheer for their women’s team who are playing Delhi Capitals in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) final.

Bumrah, who is nursing a back injury, is in doubt for IPL 2023.

You may like to read

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mumbai Indians (@mumbaiindians)

Not only just Rohit and Bumrah, but the whole Mumbai Indians team were in attendance to watch the final. Even Sachin Tendulkar was at the stands too.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.