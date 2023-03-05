Home

Sports

WPL 2023: Jemimah Rodrigues Entertains Crowd With Floss Dance In RCB Vs DC Tie | Watch Viral Video

WPL 2023: Jemimah Rodrigues Entertains Crowd With Floss Dance In RCB Vs DC Tie | Watch Viral Video

Delhi Capitals opened their WPL 2023 campaign with a 60-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Jemimah Rodrigues in action for Delhi Capitals. (Image: DC/Twitter)

Delhi Capitals WPL 2023 News: Jemimah Rodrigues is always an entertainer and she didn’t disappoint on Sunday against Royal Challengers Bangalore with a floss dance on the boundary lines during their Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 encounter.

While the timing of Jemimah’s dance is unknown, but the video has gone viral in so time on social media. Earlier, Delhi Capitals defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by 60 runs to kick-start their campaign.

You may like to read

Batting first, DC put a mammoth 223/2 in 20 overs, thank to Shafali Verma’s 45-ball 84 and Meg Lanning’s 72. Jemimag contributed with a 22 not out.

In reply, RCB got off to a spectacular start but left-arm pacer from USA Tara Norris (4-0-29-5) and Alice Capsey (2-0-10-2) dragged them down to 163 for eight in the stipulated 20 overs.

Norris, who became the first Associate player in the WPL, ripped through the star-studded RCB middle order taking the wickets of Ellyse Perry (31), Richa Ghosh (2) and Heather Knight (34) to send half of their batters back into the hut for 93 in 12.2 overs.

She bowled with pace and got the WPL’s first fifer with Kanika Ahuja’s scalp.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.