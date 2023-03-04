Top Recommended Stories

WPL 2023 LIVE Score, MI vs GG: Wong, Sciver-Brunt Put Mumbai Indians In Command

Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians, Women’s Premier League 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard: The first-ever WPL got underway in Navi Mumbai on Saturday night. Check LIVE streaming details.

Updated: March 4, 2023 10:02 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians Women, 1st Match, WPL 2023

LIVE Updates | Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians, WPL 2023, Match 1

Harmanpreet Kaur led from the front as her scintillating 30-ball 65 helped Mumbai Indians post 207/5 in the Women;s Premier League (WPL) opener on Saturday at DY Patil Stadium against Gujarat Giants. Sent into bat, MI were off to a flying start despite losing Yastika Bhatia in the third over. Hayley Matthews smashed 47 off 31 balls before the Indian captain took over. In the company of Amelia Kerr (45 off 24 balls), Harmanpreet scored runs at a brisk pace to set their opponents a stiff target.

Live Updates

  • 10:01 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Gujarat vs Mumbai, WPL 2023, Match 1: Three wickets in the first three overs of the Gujarat Giants innings. Nat Sciver-Brunt goes through Meghana’s defence and takes her second in the game. GG 5/3 (2.3)

  • 10:00 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Gujarat vs Mumbai, WPL 2023, Match: Mumbai Indians’ innings today brings back memories of Kolkata Knight Riders in OPL opener in 2008. That day 15 years ago, KKR posted 222/3 with Brendon McCullum scoring 158 not out.

  • 9:57 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Gujarat vs Mumbai, WPL 2023, Match 1: Issy Wong comes into the attack and strikes early. Ashleigh Gardner gets an edge and is caught by Hayley Matthews. GG 4/2 (2)

  • 9:54 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Gujarat vs Mumbai, WPL 2023, Match 1: Gujarat Giants are in big big trouble. Skipper Beth Mooney seems to have twisted her ankle and is being taken off. Harleen Deol didn’t trouble the scorers much as departs for a duck off Sciver-Brunt. Issy Wong takes the catch at third man. GG 1/1 (1)

  • 9:48 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Gujarat vs Mumbai, WPL 2023, Match 1: S Meghana and Beth Mooney are at the crease. Nat Sciver-Brunt will open the attack for Mumbai Indians.

  • 9:31 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Gujarat vs Mumbai, WPL 2023, Match 1: After Harmanpreet Kaur’s departure, Pooja Vastrakar takes on the charge with three hits to the fence against Ashleigh Gardner. Now, Amelia Kerr takes charge with a superb six off Sneh Rana in the last over. 200 comes up for Mumbai Indians. Issy Wong finishes with a huge six. Mumbai Indians 207/5 (20).

  • 9:18 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Gujarat vs Mumbai, WPL 2023, Match 1: OUTTTTT! Harmanpreet Kaur hits straight at the hands of Dayalan Hemlatha off Sneh Rana. Harman goes for 65 from 30 balls. The 89-run stand is broken finally. MI 166/4 (17)

  • 9:12 PM IST

  • 9:11 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Gujarat vs Mumbai, WPL 2023, Match 1: This is simply brilliant batting from Harmanpreet Kaur. She isn’t trying too many things, playing simple shots but effective and finding the gaps. Harmanpreet brings up the first-ever fifty of WPL. What a knock by the Mumbai Indians skipper. 200 likely on cards. Three consecutive fours from her off Ashleigh Gardner. MI 159/3 (16)

  • 9:01 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Gujarat vs Mumbai, WPL 2023, Match 1: Anjum Chopra in the commentary box reckons if both Harmanpreet Kaur and Amelia Kerr continue in the same vein, MI can go up to 170. And as said, Kerr hits Sneh Rana for a couple of boundaries. MI 124/3 (14)

Published Date: March 4, 2023 10:00 PM IST

Updated Date: March 4, 2023 10:02 PM IST

