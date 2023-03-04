WPL 2023 LIVE Score, MI vs GG: Wong, Sciver-Brunt Put Mumbai Indians In Command

Home

Harmanpreet Kaur led from the front as her scintillating 30-ball 65 helped Mumbai Indians post 207/5 in the Women;s Premier League (WPL) opener on Saturday at DY Patil Stadium against Gujarat Giants. Sent into bat, MI were off to a flying start despite losing Yastika Bhatia in the third over. Hayley Matthews smashed 47 off 31 balls before the Indian captain took over. In the company of Amelia Kerr (45 off 24 balls), Harmanpreet scored runs at a brisk pace to set their opponents a stiff target.

