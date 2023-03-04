Top Recommended Stories

  LIVE Updates | Gujarat vs Mumbai, WPL 2023, Match 1: Rescheduled Start – Check NEW TIMINGS
LIVE Updates | Gujarat vs Mumbai, WPL 2023, Match 1: Rescheduled Start – Check NEW TIMINGS

Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians Women, Women’s Premier League 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard: The first-ever WPL will get underway in Navi Mumbai on Saturday night. Check LIVE streaming details.

Updated: March 4, 2023 2:25 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians Women, 1st Match, WPL 2023

LIVE Updates | Gujarat vs Mumbai, WPL 2023, Match 1

Today marks the start of a new chapter in women’s cricket in India. After speculation for over a decade, the women cricketers will have their own league in India – the Women’s Premier League. With Gujarat Giants taking on Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener at the DY Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai, the league promises to get off to a cracking start. Some big names feature in both sides today and what makes the contest even more interesting is that the teams are well-matched.

  • 2:25 PM IST

    Stay hooked to this space for all the latest. We are hours away from the launch of a brand new product – the Women's Premier League.

  • 2:07 PM IST

    Mumbai Probable XI: Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Dhara Gujjar, Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, Jintimani Kalita, Issy Wong, Sonam Yadav/Saika Ishaque

  • 2:06 PM IST
    Gujarat Probable XI: Beth Mooney (C, wk), Sabbineni Meghana, Harleen Deol, Ash Gardner, D Hemalatha, Kim Garth, Annabel Sutherland, Sneh Rana, Hurley Gala/Ashwani Kumari, Mansi Joshi/Monica Patel, Tanuja Kanwar
  • 1:16 PM IST

    The start has been deferred by 30 minutes, which means the toss will take place at 7:30 PM IST and the game starts at 8:00 PM IST.

  • 1:06 PM IST

  • 1:00 PM IST

    "I think there is a good amount of excitement around and there was a little bit of a chat at the Women's T20 World Cup about what the WPL was going to look like and I think everyone's just really excited and raring to go now," said Gujarat Giants' captain Beth Mooney.

  • 12:10 PM IST

    The BCCI is reportedly planning a grand opening ceremony which will be graced by some of the most famed Indian celebrities.

  • 11:52 AM IST

    Expected to be a starry affair in the evening and the magic starts at 5:30 PM IST with the opening ceremony.

  • 11:38 AM IST

Updated Date: March 4, 2023 2:25 PM IST

