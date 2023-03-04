live
LIVE Updates | Gujarat vs Mumbai, WPL 2023, Match 1: AP Dhillon, Kiara Advani Set to Make it a SIZZLING Saturday
Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians Women, Women’s Premier League 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard: The first-ever WPL will get underway in Navi Mumbai on Saturday night. Check LIVE streaming details.
LIVE Updates | Gujarat vs Mumbai, WPL 2023, Match 1
Today marks the start of a new chapter in women’s cricket in India. After speculation for over a decade, the women cricketers will have their own league in India – the Women’s Premier League. With Gujarat Giants taking on Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener at the DY Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai, the league promises to get off to a cracking start. Some big names feature in both sides today and what makes the contest even more interesting is that the teams are well-matched.
Also Read:
- GUJ-W vs MI-W, WPL 2023 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Women's Premier League Match Between Mumbai Indians And Gujarat Giants Online And On TV
- Gujarat Skipper Beth Mooney Depends On Opening Partner Haynes' Inputs
- WPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Women Strongest Predicted Playing 11
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.