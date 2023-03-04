LIVE Updates | Gujarat vs Mumbai, WPL 2023, Match 1: AP Dhillon, Kiara Advani Set to Make it a SIZZLING Saturday

Home

Gujarat vs Mumbai, WPL 2023, Match 1

Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians Women, Women’s Premier League 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard: The first-ever WPL will get underway in Navi Mumbai on Saturday night. Check LIVE streaming details.

Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians Women, 1st Match, WPL 2023

Today marks the start of a new chapter in women’s cricket in India. After speculation for over a decade, the women cricketers will have their own league in India – the Women’s Premier League. With Gujarat Giants taking on Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener at the DY Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai, the league promises to get off to a cracking start. Some big names feature in both sides today and what makes the contest even more interesting is that the teams are well-matched.

