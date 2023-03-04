LIVE Updates | Gujarat vs Mumbai, WPL 2023, Match 1: AP Dhillon, Kiara Advani Set to Make it a SIZZLING Saturday

Top Recommended Stories

Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians Women, Women’s Premier League 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard: The first-ever WPL will get underway in Navi Mumbai on Saturday night. Check LIVE streaming details.

Updated: March 4, 2023 11:05 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians Women, 1st Match, WPL 2023

LIVE Updates | Gujarat vs Mumbai, WPL 2023, Match 1

Today marks the start of a new chapter in women’s cricket in India. After speculation for over a decade, the women cricketers will have their own league in India – the Women’s Premier League. With Gujarat Giants taking on Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener at the DY Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai, the league promises to get off to a cracking start. Some big names feature in both sides today and what makes the contest even more interesting is that the teams are well-matched.

Live Updates

  • 11:06 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | Gujarat vs Mumbai, WPL 2023, Match 1: Viacom 18 will have the broadcasting rights to the Women’s Premier League in 2023. As a result, spectators can tune in to Sports 18 Network channels to watch the WPL 2023 auction live on television.

  • 10:57 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | Gujarat vs Mumbai, WPL 2023, Match 1: A number of Indian stars would be featuring in the game tonight but none bigger than the captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who would be leading the Mumbai Indians.

  • 10:55 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | Gujarat vs Mumbai, WPL 2023, Match 1: This is where you need to be for all the latest on the upcoming game at the DY Patil stadium this evening.

  • 9:46 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | Gujarat vs Bangalore, WPL 2023, Match 1: Massive buzz on social media as it is the opening night of the league. Players and staff of the teams do a lot of shoots and it is exciting times for fans for sure.

  • 9:42 AM IST

  • 9:39 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | Gujarat vs Bangalore, WPL 2023, Match 1: The opener between Mumbai and Gujarat starts at 7.30 PM IST. The WPL matches can be live streamed on Jio Cinema app for free.

  • 9:38 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | Gujarat vs Bangalore, WPL 2023, Match 1: Both sides would look to start their campaign on a winning note. Interesting to see who steals the first night of the historic event.

  • 9:12 AM IST
    LIVE Updates | Gujarat vs Bangalore, WPL 2023, Match 1: “This platform (WPL) is going to take cricket to the next level. The top 25 girls were always getting the exposure but this is a great opportunity for the youngsters to express themselves. After this tournament, we will definitely see some young girls who will come up and perform well for the team,” Harmanpreet Kaur said ahead of the tournament opener.
  • 8:49 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | Gujarat vs Bangalore, WPL 2023, Match 1: The much-awaited WPL 2023 opener will start at 7.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 7 pm IST. Harmanpreet Kaur will be leading the Mumbai Indians while Beth Mooney will be leading the Gujarat Giants side.

  • 8:47 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | Gujarat vs Bangalore, WPL 2023, Match 1: Before the game gets underway in the evening, there will be an opening ceremony where Kiara Advani is set to perform. It promises to be a glitzy affair.

Published Date: March 4, 2023 11:04 AM IST

Updated Date: March 4, 2023 11:05 AM IST

