LIVE BUZZ | WPL 2023: Mandhana vs Lanning to Start SUPER Sunday

LIVE Updates | WPL 2023, RCB vs DC: Bangalore vs Delhi at the Brabourne and then Gujarat versus Uttar Pradesh at the DY Patil. Check LIVE streaming details.

Updated: March 5, 2023 2:20 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

LIVE Updates | WPL 2023, RCB vs DC

After a glitzy opening night at the DY Patil, Sunday takes the Women’s Premier League to a different level as there is a double-header. Four teams and two matches. Also, star-studded Bangalore plays its tournament opener against Delhi. While that happens to be the first match, the second match of the day will feature UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants. The Giants would like to register their first win after a loss against Mumbai.

While all teams are loaded with big stars, Sunday promises to be a day to remember at the WPL.

Live Updates

  • 2:19 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | WPL 2023: We are less than an hour away from the toss. It will be the first look at both teams. So much to watch out for. Expected to be a packed house at the Brabourne today.

  • 1:12 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | WPL 2023: The Capitals would rely heavily on Shafali Verma at the top. They have experience in the top-order in the form of Jemimah Rodrigues, Meg Lanning, Marizanne Kapp. It is set to be a cracker.

  • 1:10 PM IST
    RCB Probable XI: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Dane van Niekerk/Heather Knight, Disha Kasat, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kanika Ahuja, Megan Schutt, Preeti Bose/Sahana Pawar, Renuka Thakur, Komal Zanzad
    DC Probable XI: Shafali Verma, Jasia Akhtar, Jemimah Rodrigues, Meg Lanning (c), Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey/Laura Harris, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Jess Jonassen, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav
  • 12:53 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | WPL 2023: The team winning the toss would surely want to bat first under the sun on a fresh track at Brabourne. All eyes would be on the Indian superstar, Smriti Mandhana.

  • 12:33 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | WPL 2023: Will Beth Mooney feature in the second game of the day? The Gujarat Giants captain had picked up an injury on the opening night and had to leave the field.

  • 12:02 PM IST

  • 11:47 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | WPL 2023, RCB vs DC: You can stream the WPL 2023 matches on Jio Cinemas. The app stole the show last evening with its top-notch quality in the broadcast.

  • 11:38 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | WPL 2023, RCB vs DC: It is Mandhana vs Lanning. The two captains recently locked horns as a part of their national sides during the T20 Women’s World Cup in South Africa. India lost that one, and hence fans would be rooting for Mandhana to avenge that defeat.

  • 11:04 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | WPL 2023, RCB vs DC: Fans would hope Smriti Mandhana gets going after Harmanpreet Kaur did it on the opening night. Mandhana is very much capable of something similar. Will it happen today?

Published Date: March 5, 2023 2:20 PM IST

