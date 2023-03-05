Top Recommended Stories

LIVE COVERAGE | WPL 2023, RCB vs DC: Star-Studded Bangalore Eye Winning Start

LIVE Updates | WPL 2023, RCB vs DC: Bangalore vs Delhi at the Brabourne and then Gujarat versus Uttar Pradesh at the DY Patil. Check LIVE streaming details.

Updated: March 5, 2023 11:37 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

After a glitzy opening night at the DY Patil, Sunday takes the Women’s Premier League to a different level as there is a double-header. Four teams and two matches. Also, star-studded Bangalore plays its tournament opener against Delhi. While that happens to be the first match, the second match of the day will feature UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants. The Giants would like to register their first win after a loss against Mumbai.

While all teams are loaded with big stars, Sunday promises to be a day to remember at the WPL.

  • 11:38 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | WPL 2023, RCB vs DC: It is Mandhana vs Lanning. The two captains recently locked horns as a part of their national sides during the T20 Women’s World Cup in South Africa. India lost that one, and hence fans would be rooting for Mandhana to avenge that defeat.

  • 11:04 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | WPL 2023, RCB vs DC: Fans would hope Smriti Mandhana gets going after Harmanpreet Kaur did it on the opening night. Mandhana is very much capable of something similar. Will it happen today?

  • 10:56 AM IST

  • 10:35 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | WPL 2023, RCB vs DC: Eyes would be on Smriti Mandhana as she leads Royal Challengers Bangalore. Delhi has Meg Lanning, someone who is in ominous form.

  • 10:34 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | WPL 2023, RCB vs DC: In the first game of the day, Bangalore takes on Delhi. On paper, Bangalore looks a more formidable unit in comparison to Delhi. In the second game, UP takes on Gujarat.

  • 10:33 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | WPL 2023, RCB vs DC: Hello and welcome to the double-header Sunday at the Women’s Premier League. With two mouthwatering games coming up, stay hooked to this space for all the latest.

