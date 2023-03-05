Home

Sports

LIVE COVERAGE | WPL 2023, RCB vs DC: Star-Studded Bangalore Eye Winning Start

live

LIVE COVERAGE | WPL 2023, RCB vs DC: Star-Studded Bangalore Eye Winning Start

LIVE Updates | WPL 2023, RCB vs DC: Bangalore vs Delhi at the Brabourne and then Gujarat versus Uttar Pradesh at the DY Patil. Check LIVE streaming details.

WPL 2023 LIVE UPDATES

LIVE Updates | WPL 2023, RCB vs DC

After a glitzy opening night at the DY Patil, Sunday takes the Women’s Premier League to a different level as there is a double-header. Four teams and two matches. Also, star-studded Bangalore plays its tournament opener against Delhi. While that happens to be the first match, the second match of the day will feature UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants. The Giants would like to register their first win after a loss against Mumbai.

While all teams are loaded with big stars, Sunday promises to be a day to remember at the WPL.

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.