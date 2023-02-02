Home

Sports

WPL 2023 Player Auction: BCCI Official CONFIRMS Date, Time, Venue – Check DEETS

WPL 2023 Player Auction: BCCI Official CONFIRMS Date, Time, Venue – Check DEETS

Amid much speculation over when will the inaugural player auction of the upcoming Women's Premier League, a BCCI official who was present for the final T20I versus New Zealand has confirmed the date and venue for the auction.

WPL 2023 Player Auction Likely to be Held in Mumbai in 2nd Week of February

Mumbai: Amid much speculation over when will the inaugural player auction of the upcoming Women’s Premier League, a BCCI official who was present for the final T20I versus New Zealand has confirmed the date and venue for the auction. As per a report on InsideSport, the auction will take place in Mumbai on February 13. The official announcement is still awaited.

“Auction will be held in Mumbai on 13th Feb. Franchises are comfortable with the date and location and it is easier for the BCCI as well to arrange for logistics in Mumbai. Official announcments will be made soon”, confirmed the top BCCI official to InsideSport.

On January 25, the BCCI announced five successful bidders for inaugural WPL. Adani Group (INR 1289 crore) bought the Ahmedabad franchise while Capri Global (INR 757 crore) acquired the Lucknow franchise.

Three IPL franchises Mumbai Indians (INR 912. 99 crore), Royal Challengers Bangalore (INR 901 crore) and Delhi Capitals (INR 810 crore) have also bought franchises. Adani Group has already named their team as Gujarat Giants and named former India captain Mithali Raj as their mentor and advisor.

On the other hand, Delhi Capitals Director of Cricket, Sourav Ganguly, has confirmed that they have offered coaching roles to former India pacer Jhulan Goswami and former India women’s head coach WV Raman for the WPL.

The inaugural season will have 22 games to begin with.

The tournament is expected to be played across two venues in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. The Wankhede Stadium has been earmarked for the IPL, while Brabourne Stadium and DY Patil Stadium are set to host WPL. Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune is being blocked as a back-up option.