WPL 2023: Rescheduled Start For Women’s Premier League Opening Fixture Between Gujarat Giants-Royal Challengers Bangalore – Check NEW TIMINGS

WPL 2023: The start has been deferred by 30 minutes, which means the toss will take place at 7:30 PM IST and the game starts at 8:00 PM IST.

Mumbai: The Women’s Premier League 2023 opening fixture between Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore was scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST on March 4, Saturday. But now the start has been deferred by 30 minutes, which means the toss will take place at 7:30 PM IST and the game starts at 8:00 PM IST. The opening game at the DY Patil stadium is expected to be full for the start of the brand new league.

“The gates will open for fans at 4.00 PM IST and they will be able to witness the grand opening ceremony which will start at 6:25 PM IST. Adding glitz and glamour to the tournament opener will be Bollywood stars – Kiara Advani and Kriti Sanon. To top it all, singer-songwriter AP Dhillon will be performing some of his musical chartbusters on-stage that is bound to leave the audience enthralled,” the WPL said in a statement.

“This platform (WPL) is going to take cricket to the next level. The top 25 girls were always getting the exposure but this is a great opportunity for the youngsters to express themselves. After this tournament, we will definitely see some young girls who will come up and perform well for the team,” Harmanpreet Kaur said ahead of the tournament opener.

Squads:

Mumbai Indians Women Squad: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Heather Graham, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Pooja Vastrakar, Priyanka Bala, Neelam Bisht, Issy Wong, Saika Ishaque, Dhara Gujjar, Sonam Yadav, Jintimani Kalita, Chloe Tryon

Gujarat Giants Squad: Sabbhineni Meghana, Beth Mooney(w/c), Harleen Deol, Sophia Dunkley, Ashleigh Gardner, Ashwani Kumari, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana, Mansi Joshi, Tanuja Kanwar, Monica Patel, Hurley Gala, Shabnam Md Shakil, Parunika Sisodia, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Sushma Verma, Kim Garth

