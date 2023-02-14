Home

Sports

WPL 2023 Schedule Announced, Mumbai Indians Face Gujarat Giants in Opening Match

WPL 2023 Schedule Announced, Mumbai Indians Face Gujarat Giants in Opening Match

The inaugural Women's Premier League will start from March 4th and the opening match will be played between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants.

WPL 2023 Schedule Announced, Mumbai Indians Face Gujarat Giants in Opening Match. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: The inaugural Women’s Premier League will start from March 4th and the opening match will be played between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, the BCCI announced on Tuesday.

In its inaugural edition, 5 teams – Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore & UP Warriorz splurged their purse to acquire some of the best talents in the international and domestic circuit.

You may like to read

In its first season, the Women’s Premier League will stage a total of 20 league matches and 2 Playoff games that will be played in a duration of 23 days.

There will be 4 double headers with the first match starting at 3:30 PM IST. All evening matches will start at 7:30 PM IST. A total of 11 matches each will be held at the DY Patil Stadium and Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

The Eliminator will be played at the DY Patil Stadium on 24th March. The Final of Women’s Premier League 2023 will be played at the Brabourne Stadium on 26th March.

India’s Smriti Mandhana was the top buy as she was sold for a whopping INR 3.40 Crore to Royal Challengers Bangalore. Team India Captain Harmanpreet Kaur was sold to Mumbai Indians for INR 1.80 Crore while the rest of the stars from India and around the globe too made the cut in one of the five franchises.

Among the foreign players, Australia all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner and England all-rounder Natalie Sciver were the top buys as they were sold to Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians for INR 3.20 Crore respectively. From the India U19 stars, ICC U19 T20 World Cup winning captain, Shafali Verma was the top buy, sold to Delhi Capitals for INR 2 Crore.

CHECK FULL SCHEDULE HERE

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.