WPL 2023 Schedule: Live Streaming Details, Full Squads, Date, Time, Venues

The inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 will kick-off on March 4 at the DY Patil Sports Academy. Get WPL 2023 Schedule and live streaming details.

Mumbai Indians will take on Gujarat Giants in WPL 2023 opener. (Image: WPL/Twitter)

WPL 2023 Schedule: The much-anticipated Women’s Premier League (WPL) will kick off on Saturday with Gujarat Giants taking on Mumbai Indians in the historic tournament opener at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. The Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians encounter will start at 8 PM IST.

Besides, Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians, the three other teams in the tournament are Delhi Capitals, UP Warriorz and Royal Challengers Bangalore. India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana was the most expensive buy in the auction as RCB bought her or Rs 3.4 crore.

She was followed by Gujarat Giants’ Australian superstar Ashleigh Gardner atRs 3.2 crore. India captain Harmanpreet Kaur went to Mumbai Indians for Rs 1.8 crore. Harmanpreet will MI in the tournament.

The tournament will see a host of Australian stars who recently won their sixth Women’s T20 World Cup title beating hosts South Africa last month. All the five teams will play four home and four away games in the round-robin stage.

Whoever tops the league stage directly qualifies for the final to be played on March 26. The second and third-placed teams will play the eliminator. The winner of the eliminator will play the final.

Meanwhile, West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin, who was bought by Gujarat Giants, has been ruled out of the WPL 2023. The Gujarat franchise have named Australian Kim Garth as replacement.

WPL 2023 Live Streaming – When And Where To Watch Online?

Viacom 18 has the broadcast right of WPL 2023. All the matches with be live telecast on Sports18 TV channels in India. Live streaming of WPL 2023 will be availavle on JioCInema app.

WPL 2023 Matches Venues

The Women’s Premier League 2023 will be played in Mumbai across two venues – DY Patil Sports Academy and Brabourne Stadium.

WPL 2023 Team Wise Full Squads

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)

Smriti Mandhana (Captain), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Renuka Singh Thakur, Richa Ghosh, Erin Burns, Disha Kasat, Indrani Roy, Shreyanka Patil, Kanika Ahuja, Asha Shobana, Heather Knight, Dane van Niekerk, Preeti Bose, Poonam Khemnar, Komal Zanzad, Meghan Schutt, Sahana Pawar

Delhi Capitals (DC)

Meg Laning (Captain), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Marizanne Kapp, Titas Sadhu, Alice Capsey, Tara Norris, Laura Harris, Jasia Akhter, Minnu Man, Taniya Bhatia, Poonam Yadav, Jess Jonassen, Sneha Deepthi, Arundhati Reddy, Aparna Mandal

Mumbai Indians (MI)

Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Yastika Bhatia, Heather Graham, Isabelle Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Dhara Gujjar, Saika Ishaque, Hayley Mathews, Chloe Tryon, Humairaa Kaazi, Priyanka Bala, Sonam Yadav, Jintimani Kalita, Neelam Bisht

UP Warriorz

Alyssa Healy (Captain), Sophie Ecclestone, Deepti Sharma, Tahlia McGrath, Shabnim Ismail, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Parshavi Chopra, Shweta Sehrawat, S Yashasri, Kiran Navgire, Grace Harris, Devika Vaidya, Lauren Bell, Laxmi Yadav, Simran Shaikh

Gujarat Giants (GG)

Beth Mooney (Captain), Ashleigh Gardner, Sophie Dunkley, Anna Sutherland, Harleen Deol, Deandra Dottin, Sneh Rana, S Meghana, Georgia Wareham, Mansi Joshi, D Hemalatha, Monica Patel, Tanuja Kanwer, Sushma Verma, Hurley Gala, Ashwani Kumari, Parunika Sisodia, Shabnam Shakil

WPL 2023 Full Schedule

March 4 – Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians, DY Patil Stadium – 8 PM

March 5 – RCB vs Delhi Capitals, Brabourne Stadium – 3:30 PM

March 5 – UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants, DY Patil Stadium – 7:30 PM

March 6 – Mumbai Indians vs RCB, Brabourne Stadium – 7:30 PM

March 7 – Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz, DY Patil Stadium – 7:30 PM

March 8 – Gujarat Giants vs RCB, Brabourne Stadium – 7:30 PM

March 9 – Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, DY Patil Stadium – 7:30 PM

March 10 – RCB vs UP Warriorz, Brabourne Stadium – 7:30 PM

March 11 – Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals, DY Patil Stadium – 7:30 PM

March 12 – UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians, Brabourne Stadium – 7:30 PM

March 13 – Delhi Capitals vs RCB, DY Patil Stadium – 7:30 PM

March 14 – Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants, Brabourne Stadium – 7:30 PM

March 15 – UP Warriorz vs RCB, DY Patil Stadium – 7:30 PM

March 16 – Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants, Brabourne Stadium – 7:30 PM

March 18 – Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz, DY Patil Stadium – 3:30 PM:

March 18 – RCB vs Gujarat Giants, Brabourne Stadium – 7:30 PM

March 20 – Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz, Brabourne Stadium – 3:30 PM

March 20 – Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, DY Patil Stadium – 7:30 PM

March 21 – RCB vs Mumbai Indians, DY Patil Stadium – 3:30 PM

March 21 – UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals, Brabourne Stadium – 7:30 PM

March 24 – Eliminator (TBD), DY Patil Stadium – 7:30 PM

March 26 – Final (TBD), Brabourne Stadium – 7:30 PM

*All timings are in IST

