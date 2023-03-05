Home

Sports

WPL 2023: Shafali Verma Returns To Form In Style At Brabourne Stadium | WATCH VIDEO

WPL 2023: Shafali Verma Returns To Form In Style At Brabourne Stadium | WATCH VIDEO

After a low-profile T20 World Cup, Shafali Verma was back at her best with a 45-ball 84 against Royal Challengers Bangalore in WPL.

Shafali Verma gestures after reaching her fifty for Delhi Capitals. (Image: WPL/Twitter)

Delhi Capitals WPL 2023 News: Shafali Verma showed no mercy against Royal Challengers Bangalore as the India opener returned to form with a terrific 45-ball 84, studded with 10 fours and four sixes in their Women’s Premier League (WPL) opener on Sunday.

Riding on Shafali’s knock and Meg Lanning’s 72, Delhi Capitals posted a mammoth 223/2 in 2 overs. The duo shared a stunning 162-run opening wicket stand to demolish the opposition bowlers at the Brabourne Stadium.

You may like to read

The highlight of her innings came in the ninth over when the 19-year-old hit Asha Sobhana for 6, 4 and 6 and looked so compact in her batting. She never put a foot wrong and waited for the loose balls to unleash her fury on the opposition.

Shafali, who lead India to the inaugural U-19 T20 World Cup title earlier in the year, didn’t had a good senior T20 World Cup last month. In the five matches she played, Shafali could manage just 102 runs with a best of 33 not out.

In the U-19 T20 World Cup, Shafali had scored 172 runs in seven games with a best of 78.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.