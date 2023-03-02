WPL 2023: Smriti Mandhana Makes Queens Entry, Joins RCB Teammates Ahead of Inaugural Season | WATCH VIDEO
WPL 2023: Finally, Smriti Mandhana appears and with a warm smile confirms she has joined the team and would be meeting them.
Mumbai: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Smriti Mandhana has finally joined the teammates of her new franchise days ahead of the start of the inaugural season of the Women’s Premier League. The anticipation had grown among fans about her joining the side. The RCB social media handle shared a clip where Mandhana’s teammates seem clueless about her whereabouts. Finally, she appears and with a warm smile confirms she has joined the team and would be meeting them.
Here is the clip shared by the RCB franchise:
Good Morning, 12th Man Army! ☀️
Look who is here! 😬#PlayBold #SheIsBold #WPL2023 #SmritiMandhana pic.twitter.com/clCB5m8NCM
— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) March 2, 2023
