Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • WPL 2023: Smriti Mandhana Makes Queens Entry, Joins RCB Teammates Ahead of Inaugural Season | WATCH VIDEO

WPL 2023: Smriti Mandhana Makes Queens Entry, Joins RCB Teammates Ahead of Inaugural Season | WATCH VIDEO

WPL 2023: Finally, Smriti Mandhana appears and with a warm smile confirms she has joined the team and would be meeting them. 

Updated: March 2, 2023 8:15 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Smriti Mandhana, Smriti Mandhana news, Smriti Mandhana age, Smriti Mandhana runs, Smriti Mandhana records, Smriti Mandhana wpl, Smriti Mandhana sexy pictures, Smriti Mandhana boyfriend, WPL 2023, WPL 2023 Schedule, WPL 2023 Squads, RCB, RCB Team News, RCB Squad, Cricket News
Smriti Mandhana RCB

Mumbai: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Smriti Mandhana has finally joined the teammates of her new franchise days ahead of the start of the inaugural season of the Women’s Premier League. The anticipation had grown among fans about her joining the side. The RCB social media handle shared a clip where Mandhana’s teammates seem clueless about her whereabouts. Finally, she appears and with a warm smile confirms she has joined the team and would be meeting them.

Also Read:

Here is the clip shared by the RCB franchise:

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: March 2, 2023 8:14 AM IST

Updated Date: March 2, 2023 8:15 AM IST

More Stories