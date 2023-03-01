Home

The UP Warriorz will take on the Gujarat Giants in their first-ever Women's Premier League game on March 5 at the DY Patil Cricket Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

The inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) is upon us. Tickets have gone on sale for the event, which begins on March 4 (Saturday), on BookMyShow – the BCCI's official ticketing partner. The first match is slated to be played between Adani Group-owned Gujarat Giants and Reliance Industries-owned Mumbai Indians at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium. The tournament entry for women and girls is free in the first

The first season of the Women's Premier League is about to start, and tickets are gone for sale for the tournament, which will begin from March 04, Saturday. The WPL tickets can be purchased from BookMyShow – the BCCI's official ticketing partner. Entry for women and girls is free in the inaugural season of Women's Premier League 2023, and for men and boys, tickets are selling at nominal prices of Rs 100 and Rs 400 on the BookMyShow app.

This is the second time that BCCI doling out free tickets for women and nominal rates for men, earlier during India vs Australia Women’s T20I series, the Indian cricket board did the same, and the move is aimed at building interest and increasing stadium attendance for the women’s game.

The Tata WPL 2023 opening ceremony will feature performances from Bollywood actors Kriti Sanon and Kiara Advani, along with music sensation AP Dhillon. The tournament will be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema app for free. TV viewers can catch all the action on the Sports18 Network.

The UP Warriorz will take on the Gujarat Giants in their first-ever Women’s Premier League game on March 5 at the DY Patil Cricket Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

