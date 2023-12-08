WPL 2024 Auction: Gujarat Giants Need To Strengthen Fast Bowling Department, Opines WV Raman

Home

Gujarat Giants go into WPL 2024 auction with a purse of Rs 5.95 crores and 10 slots to fill.

Gujarat Giants finished last in WPL 2023 points table. (Image: WPL)

New Delhi: Former India women’s cricket team head coach WV Raman opined that Gujarat Giants need fast bowlers and look to get a couple of them in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 auction on Saturday in Mumbai. Gujarat Giants go into the auction with a maximum purse of Rs 5.95 crores and 10 slots to fill.

They finished at the bottom of the table and released 11 players ahead of the auction including fast bowlers like Annabel Sutherland, Kim Garth and Mansi Joshi, to name a few. “Their retentions suggest that they’ve banked on batters taking them along.

“In this kind of competition, be it WPL or IPL, the foreigners are required either to generate pace or to hit fast bowlers. But what’s happened here is that they’ve let go of all their fast bowlers,” Raman said on JIO Cinema.

“For instance, (Annabel) Sutherland was let go and she’s a very good all-rounder, I thought that was a surprise. And now they’ve got to look for two fast bowlers and they need a couple of Indian batters and spinners as well,” added Raman.

Former India captain Anjum Chopra too echoed Raman and suggested veteran South African Shabnim Ismail could be a good option for Gujarat Giants. “Annabel Sutherland was an integral part of the team, especially when Beth Mooney got injured, and Sushma Verma came into the picture,” Chopra explained.

“I’m surprised they released her (Verma) as well because she was the backup wicketkeeper and the base of the team. I get a feeling that they’re trying to rebuild the team while keeping resources,” said Chopra.

“I’m not too worried about Sutherland because they’re looking for an out-and-out seam bowler. I’ll not be surprised if they go hard after Shabnim Ismail. She’s a regular feature who can bend her back and bowl, and a mix-and-match 50-50 kind of a cricketer.”

