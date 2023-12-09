By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
WPL 2024 Auction: List of Players Bought, Unsold, Remaining Purse Of All Teams
List of Players Bought, Unsold, Remaining Purse Of All Teams.
Players Sold: Phoebe Litchfield (Gujarat Giants – Rs 1 crore), Dani Wyatt (UP Warriorz – Rs 30 Lakh), Georgia Wareham (Royal Challengers Bangalore – Rs 40 lakh), Annabel Sutherland (Delhi Capitals – Rs 2 crore), Meghna Singh (Gujarat Giants – Rs 30 Lakh)
Players Unsold: Bharti Fulmali, Mona Meshram, Veda Krishnamurthy, Punam Raut, Naomi Stalenberg, Maia Bouchier, Priya Punia, Devika Vaidya, S. Meghana, Deandra Dottin, Nadine De Klerk, Chamari Athapaththu, Bess Heath, Sushma Verma, Amy Jones, Tammy Beaumont, Nuzhat Parween, Lea Tahuhu.
