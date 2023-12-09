WPL 2024 Auction: List of Players Bought, Unsold, Remaining Purse Of All Teams

Players Sold: Phoebe Litchfield (Gujarat Giants – Rs 1 crore), Dani Wyatt (UP Warriorz – Rs 30 Lakh), Georgia Wareham (Royal Challengers Bangalore – Rs 40 lakh), Annabel Sutherland (Delhi Capitals – Rs 2 crore), Meghna Singh (Gujarat Giants – Rs 30 Lakh)

Players Unsold: Bharti Fulmali, Mona Meshram, Veda Krishnamurthy, Punam Raut, Naomi Stalenberg, Maia Bouchier, Priya Punia, Devika Vaidya, S. Meghana, Deandra Dottin, Nadine De Klerk, Chamari Athapaththu, Bess Heath, Sushma Verma, Amy Jones, Tammy Beaumont, Nuzhat Parween, Lea Tahuhu.

