WPL 2024 Auction Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Women’s Premier League Bidding Battle

A total of 165 players will go under the hammer in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 auction in Mumbai on Saturday.

Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 Auction

New Delhi: 165 players will go under the hammer during the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 on Saturday which is set to be hosted in Mumbai. The player auction starts from 2 PM on December 9. Out of 165 players, 104 are Indians and 61 are overseas players of which 15 are from associate nations. The total capped players count to 56 while the uncapped players are 109. A maximum of 30 slots are available with the five teams, with nine spots for overseas players.

Gujarat Giants have the highest purse going into the auction with Rs 5.95 crores while defending champions Mumbai Indians have the least with Rs 2.1 crores. Delhi Capitals (Rs 2.25 crores), Royal Challengers Bangalore (Rs 3.35 crores) and UP Warriorz (Rs 4 crores) are also going into the auction. Four players are on the auction list with a base price of Rs 40 lakhs.

Only two players – Deandra Dottin and Kim Garth – are slotted in the top bracket of Rs 50 lakhs.

Where the WPL 2024 Auction is going to be held?

The WPL 2024 auction is going to be held in Mumbai on December 9 from 2 PM IST.

When and where to watch WPL 2024 player auction?

Sports18 channels will live telecast the WPL 2024 auction. Live streaming of Women’s Premier League 2024 auction will be available on JIO Cinema app and website.

List of players retained and released ahead of WPL 2024 auction

Delhi Capitals

Retained: Alice Capsey, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Jonassen, Laura Harris, Marizanne Kapp, Meg Lanning, Minnu Mani, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Shafali Verma, Shikha Pandey, Sneha Deepthi, Taniyaa Bhatia, Titas Sadhu

Released: Aparna Mondal, Jasia Akhter, Tara Norris

Gujarat Giants

Retained: Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Laura Wolvaardt, Shabnam Shakil, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwer

Released: Annabel Sutherland, Ashwani Kumari, Georgia Wareham, Hurley Gala, Kim Garth, Mansi Joshi, Monica Patel, Parunika Sisodia, Sabbineni Meghana, Sophia Dunkley, Sushma Verma

Mumbai Indians

Retained: Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Humairaa Kaazi, Isabelle Wong, Jintimani Kalita, Natalie Sciver, Pooja Vastrakar, Priyanka Bala, Saika Ishaque, Yastika Bhatia

Released: Dhara Gujjar, Heather Graham, Neelam Bisht, Sonam Yadav

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Retained: Asha Shobana, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Indrani Roy, Kanika Ahuja, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine

Released: Dane Van Niekerk, Erin Burns, Komal Zanzad, Megan Schutt, Poonam Khemnar, Preeti Bose, Sahana Pawar

UP Warriorz

Retained: Alyssa Healy, Anjali Sarvani, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Kiran Navgire, Lauren Bell, Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, S. Yashasri, Shweta Sehrawat, Sophie Ecclestone, Tahlia Mcgrath

Released: Devika Vaidya, Shabnim Ismail, Shivali Shinde, Simran Shaikh

