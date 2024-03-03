Home

WPL 2024: ‘Batters Haven’t Been Good Enough’, Beth Mooney Reflects Upon Gujarat Giants’ Fourth Consecutive Loss

Gujarat Giants are almost out of the playoffs race after 25-run loss against Delhi Capitals in Bengaluru.

Gujarat Giants (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Gujarat Giants suffered their straight fourth loss in the ongoing edition of the Women Premier League 2024 after Delhi Capitals’ 25-run win at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, on March 3. The Giants are now at the bottom of the points table and almost out of the race for playoffs.

Giants’ captain Beth Mooney was unhappy and disappointed with her and the rest of the batters’ performance in the tournament so far and blamed it as one of the biggest reasons for the dismal outing in WPL 2024. She said their bowlers have been disciplined but the batters are unable to back them up.

“Disappointing, we’d have loved to be on the board, it was close in the end, but we needed a big partnership. Fair enough (on the fielding), the bowling has been disciplined, we let them down, to be honest, not up to standards, we saw how well they fielded,” said Mooney in the post-match presentation.

“You want to get off to a good start, but they bowled very well, not being three down in the batting powerplay, it could have been different. The batters haven’t been good enough, me included. It’s all about putting up the runs on the board going forward,” she added.

DC batting first posted 163/8 with the help of Meg Lanning’s crucial 55-run knock. Giants’ stand out bowler was Meghna Singh as he picked up a scintillating four-fer and didn’t allow Capitals to reach a humongous total.

Although, the Giants managed to restrict DC inside a chasable total, they could not capitalise on it as they lost three wickets inside the batting powerplay. Apart from Ashleigh Gardner who scored a crucial 40, no other batter could even cross the 20-run mark.

Jess Jonassen received the player of the match for economical bowling, three wickets, and the crucial 11 runs she added for Delhi during the flag end of the first innings. Now both teams will be heading toward Delhi for the second leg of the WPL 2024.

