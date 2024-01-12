Home

WPL 2024: Bengaluru, Delhi Chosen As Venues For 2nd Edition Of Women’s Premier League – Report

The WPL 2024 is likely to take place between February 22 and March 17. Bengaluru will be hosting the first leg followed by the second half in Delhi.

Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians were the finalists of WPL 2023.

New Delhi: Delhi and Bengaluru have reportedly been chosen as venues for the second edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) with the tournament likely to take place between February 22 and March 17. According to an ESPNCricinfo report, the BCCI are planning to host the first part of the tournament in Bengaluru followed by the second leg in Delhi. A total of 22 matches will be played across two venues, thus allowing the pitches to stay fresh for the Indian Premier League that starts on March 22. However, BCCI are yet to declare anything officially.

