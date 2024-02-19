Home

WPL 2024: Big Setbacks For Gujarat Giants, Royal Challengers Bangalore Ahead Of Upcoming Women’s Premier League

The WPL 2024 starts in Bengaluru on February 24 with Delhi Capitals taking on Mumbai Indians, finalists from last year.

New Delhi: Just a few days before the start of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024, Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore were dealt with heavy blows as they lost uncapped Kashvee Gautam and India all-rounder Kanika Ahuja due to injuries. The WPL 2024 starts on February 23 with Delhi Capitals taking on Mumbai Indians, the finalists from the previous season.

