WPL 2024: Danielle Wyatt Hopes To Get Picked During Player’s Auction On December 9

England opener Danielle Wyatt was not picked up by any team during the inaugural WPL auction. Wyatt's base price for WPL 2024 is Rs 30 lakhs.

Danielle Wyatt completed 150 T20Is for England on Wednesday. (Image: X)

Mumbai: England opener Danielle Wyatt made a strong statement ahead of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) auction with a match-winning 75 against India in the first T20I on Wednesday. The right-hander wasn’t picked in the inaugural auction but kept her fingers crossed ahead of the WPL 2024 player’s auction, which will take place in Mumbai on Saturday. Wyatt has kept her base price at the auction at Rs 30 lakh.

“Not while I was batting and not when I was walking out to bat. But it did cross my mind a few times in the morning when people spoke about it though. I was pretty disappointed last [auction] time,” Wyatt said after England won the game by 38 runs.

“But I have completely changed my mind, so now I am just like I have done all I can, had a good summer, performed tonight, so what will be will be. (I) would love to be a part of the next WPL, will see what happens,” she added.

At a time when England lost two wickets in the first over, Wyatt, along with Natalie Sciver-Brunt put on 138 runs to save the sinking ship. During her knock, Wyatt scored 75 runs off 47 balls that included eight fours and two sixes.

Meanwhile, after WPL’s success earlier this year, the second edition is likely to be played in multiple venues with home and away format. The inaugural season was played across two venues in Mumbai – DY Patil and Brabourne Stadium. This year the tournament might see games in Bengaluru too besides Mumbai.

“The final decision (about venues) might come on December 9 (the day of the WPL auction) but it is highly likely that this year it (WPL) will follow the multi-city format with Mumbai and Bengaluru being the front-runners at this moment,” a BCCI official told PTI.

“The WPL was received well by the fans in the opening year, and it is the right time to take it to different cities. Bengaluru always has a good audience for women’s cricket, and it has now grown because of the RCB women’s team.”

