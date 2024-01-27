Home

WPL 2024: Heather Knight Withdraws, RCB Women Name Nadine De Klerk As Replacement

Heather Knight has pulled out of the upcoming second season of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024. RCB named Nadine de Klerk as a replacement for Heather Knight.

New Delhi: England captain Heather Knight has pulled out of the upcoming second season of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024, which will be held in Bengaluru and Delhi from February 23 to March 17. The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have named Nadine de Klerk as a replacement for Heather Knight, the WPL informed in a release on Saturday.

De Klerk, the South African all-rounder who bowls medium-fast and bats right-handed, has featured in 30 ODIs and 46 T20Is.

“Royal Challengers Bangalore name Nadine de Klerk as a replacement for Heather Knight. England captain Heather Knight has pulled out of the upcoming season of the TATA Women’s Premier League 2024. The Royal Challengers Bangalore have named Nadine de Klerk as her replacement. The South African all-rounder, who bowls medium-fast and bats right-handed, has featured in 30 ODIs and 46 T20Is,” RCB stated in a media release.

Heather Knight is the second England player to withdraw from the WPl in two days after pacer Lauren Bell did the same on Friday. Bell had withdrawn as she wanted to prepare for England women’s upcoming tour of New Zealand.

Knight had represented RCB in the inaugural edition of the WPL and was one of the 11 players retained by the franchise ahead of the player auction for the second edition of the WPL.

