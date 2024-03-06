Home

Sports

WPL 2024: MI Fans Back Rohit Sharma, Call Him ‘Captain Forever’ For Mumbai Indians | See VIRAL Photo

WPL 2024: MI Fans Back Rohit Sharma, Call Him ‘Captain Forever’ For Mumbai Indians | See VIRAL Photo

Rohit Sharma is currently leading Indian Test bound team who is featuring against England for the five Test match series.

WPL 2024: MI Fans Back Rohit Sharma, Call Him 'Captain Forever' For Mumbai Indians | See VIRAL Photo

New Delhi: Rohit Sharma is the most successful captain in the Indian Premier League. Under his captaincy, Mumbai Indians lifted the trophy for five times. However, the franchise has announced Hardik Pandya as his successor for the upcoming season of IPL.

Now, during the Women’s Premier League match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians in Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi. Several fans were spotted having placards saying that Rohit Sharma will forever be the captain of Mumbai Indians. The photos of the placards has gone viral on the social sphere, here is the picture:

Rohit Sharma fans at Arun Jaitley stadium for WPL. – The craze for Hitman. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/oXC60wp20q — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 6, 2024

Rohit Sharma is currently with Indian Test bound team who is featuring against England for the five Test match series where hosts India have already sealed the series by 3-1 and now both teams will lock horns for the fifth Test match which is scheduled to be played from March 07 at HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala.

After this series Rohit Sharma will feature in the Indian Premier League and that will be the last outing by Indian skipper, because after this Team India will travel to USA to play T20 World Cup which is scheduled to start from June 02.

On the other hand, In the match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians, DC won the game by 29 runs.

After fifties from Jemimah Rodrigues (69 not out) and Meg Lanning (53) carried Delhi to an imposing 192/4, every Delhi bowler, barring Arundhati Reddy, were amongst the wickets and took early scalps to push the defending champions on the back foot. Eventually, Mumbai made 163/8, to fall short by 29 runs as Delhi retained its top spot on the points table.

Mumbai’s chase began on a horror note as Yastika Bhatia was castled while trying to pull off Marizanne Kapp in the opening over. Shikha Pandey joined the wicket-takers party when her inswinger castled Nat Sciver-Brunt. Marizanne clinched her second wicket when she drew a leading edge from a returning Harmanpreet Kaur’s bat and was caught at backward point. Hayley Matthews tried to resurrect Mumbai’s innings by hitting six fours in her 17-ball 29 and was even dropped by Taniyaa Bhatia.

But a ball later, Hayley’s hurried knock ended when she pulled straight to mid-wicket off Jess Jonassen. Amelia Kerr also fell after hitting a four and six, holing out to long-on to become Titas Sadhu’s first WPL scalp, as half of Mumbai’s side fell at 68 in 8.5 overs.

Amanjot Kaur hit seven decent boundaries in her 27-ball 47, including a reverse scoop on a short ball from Shikha Pandey. But her fine knock came to an end when she walked across to paddle sweep, only to see her stumps being rattled by Jess. From there, despite some boundaries from Pooja Vastrakar (17 off 22 balls) and Sajana Sajeevan (24 not out off 14 balls), the result was a foregone conclusion as Jonassen ended with 3-21.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.