WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony: Sidharth Malhotra, Kartik Aaryan And Tiger Shroff To Set Stage On Fire

Women's Premier League 2024 will start with an opening ceremony where Sidharth Malhotra and Kartik Aaryan along with Tiger Shroff will perform.

WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony: The second edition on the Women’s Premier League is scheduled to start from February 23 and the first match will be played between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The tournament will start with an opening ceremony where Sidharth Malhotra and Kartik Aaryan will perform. The ceremony will start at 6.30 PM IST.

Earlier in the last season on WPL Kriti Sanon and Kiara Advani performed in the opening ceremony of the inaugural season in Mumbai.

Women’s Premier League announced the opening ceremony of the second season which will be played in Bengaluru and New Delhi.

Yeh Kingdom nahin, Ab Queendom Hai! @SidMalhotra joins the Crown for his Queendom 🤩 Watch #TATAWPL 2024 Opening Ceremony on @JioCinema & @Sports18 LIVE from the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. 🗓️ 23rd Feb

⏰ 6.30 pm

🎟️ https://t.co/jP2vYAVWv8 pic.twitter.com/GTiTkELN7G — Women’s Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) February 20, 2024

Yeh Kingdom nahin, Ab Queendom Hai! Join @iTIGERSHROFF as he fights for the Crown for his Queendom! 🤩 Watch #TATAWPL 2024 Opening Ceremony on @JioCinema & @Sports18 LIVE from the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. 🗓️ 23rd Feb

⏰ 6.30 pm

🎟️ https://t.co/jP2vYAVWv8 pic.twitter.com/DGbrS7goYD — Women’s Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) February 20, 2024

Yeh Kingdom nahin, Ab Queendom Hai! Join @TheAaryanKartik as he fights for the Crown for his Queendom! Watch the #TATAWPL 2024 Opening Ceremony on @JioCinema & @Sports18 LIVE from the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. 🗓️ 23rd Feb

⏰ 6.30 PM 🎟️ https://t.co/jP2vYAWukG pic.twitter.com/p5tVvkWcMp — Women’s Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) February 19, 2024

The official social media handle of the Women’s Premier League announced the lineup for the opening ceremony of WPL season 2, generating anticipation among fans. “Yeh Kingdom nahin, Ab Queendom Hai! Join @kartikaaryan as he fights for the Crown for his Queendom. Watch the #TATAWPL 2024 Opening Ceremony on @officialjiocinema & @sports18.official LIVE from the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru,” the post read.

Earlier, in the inagural season the whole tournament was played in Mumbai’s Brabourne Stadium and DY Patil Sports Stadium. Mumbai Indian will enter the tournament as defending champions.

