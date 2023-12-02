WPL 2024 Player Auction: 165 Names To Go Under Hammer, Check Full List Of Players, Other Details

Home

Out of 165 names in the Women's Premier League player auction to be held on December 9, 104 are from India. Deandra Dottin and Kim Garth are the only two players with Rs 50 lakh base price.

The Women's Premier League is into it's second edition.

New Delhi: A total of 165 cricketers are set to go under the hammer at the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 Player Auction on December 9 in Mumbai, the list of which was announced by the organisers on Saturday. Out of 165 players, 104 are Indians and 61 are overseas players of which 15 players are from associate nations. The number of capped players counts to 56 while 109 are uncapped. A maximum of 30 slots are available with the five teams, with nine spots for overseas players.

Rs 50 lakhs is the highest reserve price in the auction and only two players – West Indies’ Deandra Dottin and Australian Kim Garth – choosing to be slotted in that bracket. Four players – Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham (both from Australia), Amy Jones (England) and Shabnim Ismail (South Africa) – are on the auction list with a base price of Rs 40 lakhs, which is the second highest reserve base price in the auction. Check the full list of players HERE.

Gujarat Giants have the maximum purse (Rs 5.95 crores) and slots available (10) while defending champions Mumbai Indians have the least purse with Rs 2.1 crores left in their bank.

WPL 2024 Squad Size, Salary Cap, Available Slots

Teams No of Players Overseas Players Total Money Spent (Rs.) Salary cap available (Rs.) Available Slots Overseas Slots Delhi Capitals 15 5 11.25 2.25 3 1 Gujarat Giants 8 3 7.55 5.95 10 3 Mumbai Indians 13 5 11.4 2.1 5 1 Royal Challengers Bangalore 11 3 10.15 3.35 7 3 UP Warriorz 13 5 9.5 4 5 1 Total 60 21 49.85 17.65 30 9

WPL 2024 Full List of Retained and Release Players

Delhi Capitals

Retained: Alice Capsey, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Jonassen, Laura Harris, Marizanne Kapp, Meg Lanning, Minnu Mani, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Shafali Verma, Shikha Pandey, Sneha Deepthi, Taniyaa Bhatia, Titas Sadhu

Released: Aparna Mondal, Jasia Akhter, Tara Norris

Gujarat Giants

Retained: Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Laura Wolvaardt, Shabnam Shakil, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwer

Released: Annabel Sutherland, Ashwani Kumari, Georgia Wareham, Hurley Gala, Kim Garth, Mansi Joshi, Monica Patel, Parunika Sisodia, Sabbineni Meghana, Sophia Dunkley, Sushma Verma

Mumbai Indians

Retained: Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Humairaa Kaazi, Isabelle Wong, Jintimani Kalita, Natalie Sciver, Pooja Vastrakar, Priyanka Bala, Saika Ishaque, Yastika Bhatia

Released: Dhara Gujjar, Heather Graham, Neelam Bisht, Sonam Yadav

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Retained: Asha Shobana, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Indrani Roy, Kanika Ahuja, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine*

Released: Dané Van Niekerk, Erin Burns, Komal Zanzad, Megan Schutt, Poonam Khemnar, Preeti Bose, Sahana Pawar

UP Warriorz

Retained: Alyssa Healy, Anjali Sarvani, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Kiran Navgire, Lauren Bell, Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, S. Yashasri, Shweta Sehrawat, Sophie Ecclestone, Tahlia Mcgrath

Released: Devika Vaidya, Shabnim Ismail, Shivali Shinde, Simran Shaikh

