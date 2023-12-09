Home

WPL 2024: RCB Aim To Secure Strong Squad In Player Auction, Says Head Coach Luke Williams

Led by Smriti Mandhana, Royal Challengers Bangalore had a forgettable inaugural season, losing six out of their eight games.

RCB finished fourth in the table in WPL 2023. (Image: RCB)

Mumbai: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will know exactly when and where to raise the paddle during the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 Player Auction in Mumbai on Saturday as head coach Luke Williams expressed confidence over his team’s preparations and extensive planning for the crucial event. Williams, one of world’s most successful coaches having won the titles of Women’s Big Bash League and Women’s Hundred Championship in the past, is excited for auction and aims to build a strong squad for the upcoming season.

“We’ve spent plenty of time getting organised and feel like we’ve gone through all the different combinations and possibilities. So excited to see what happens,” said Williams ahead of the auction.

“I think there’d be countless, but we’ve probably got down to four or five different main possibilities of how we think it will work out. But again, auctions can be unpredictable, so we continue to throw left field ideas that might happen, but we’re really, really comfortable with our plans and looking forward to the auction,” he added.

Led by Smriti Mandhana, RCB didn’t had a great inaugural season, losing six out of eight matches played. They were also the first team to bow out of a playoffs contention. RCB boats some of the best players in the world namely Mandhana, Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, etc.

With seven slots to fill and Rs 3.35 crore in the purse, RCB will be looking to add more local and overseas talent in the auction. “With five players in the Indian side from RCB the other night, it’s a really good nucleus of Indian players.

“We’ve got some really exciting overseas talent and are looking to add to our squad at the auction with both overseas and local talent. So I think we have a really strong squad looking forward to the season ahead,” Williams said as he prepares for his first auction.

